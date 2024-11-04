Russian-North Korean partnership treaty called to stabilize region — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, November 4. /TASS/. The treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and North Korea fully complies with the UN Charter and is called to play a stabilizing role on the Korean Peninsula, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Anna Yevstigneyeva said.

"The treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership between, which was signed on June 19, is called to play a stabilizing role in the region on the basis of the principle of the indivisibility of security, to lower the risk of another war on the peninsula, including with the use of nuclear weapons, to be an element of the sustainable security architecture in the region," she said at a UN Security Council meeting on North Korea.

"The treaty’s provisions, including article 4 on mutual support in case of an armed incursion, will be fully implemented, if need be," she stressed. "The treaty complies with the UN Charter and measures that can be taken to implement it are the matter of bilateral relations" between Russia and North Korea.

"North Korea’s leadership has all the rights to use measures to ensure their country’s security and sovereignty," the Russian diplomat stressed.

The treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and North Korea was signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Pyongyang on June 18 and 19. It provides that the sides on a permanent basis maintain and develop, taking into account their national legislation and their international obligations, relations of comprehensive strategic partnership, based on the principles of mutual respect for state sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-interference in internal affairs, equality and other principles of international law relating to friendly relations and cooperation between countries. The sides seek to establish global strategic stability and a fair multipolar international system, according to a memo to the treaty.

The treaty states that in the event of an imminent threat of an act of armed aggression against one of the sides, the sides shall, at the request of one of the sides, immediately activate bilateral channels for consultations with a view to coordinating their positions and agreeing on possible practical measures to assist each other to help eliminate the threat. In the event that one of the sides comes under an armed attack by any country or several countries and thus finds itself in a state of war, the other side will immediately provide military and other assistance by all means at its disposal in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and in accordance with the laws of the Russian Federation and the DPRK.