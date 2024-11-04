Putin to accept letters of credentials from 28 new ambassadors on November 5

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive letters of credentials from 28 new ambassadors on November 5, including from a number of unfriendly countries, the Kremlin press service reported.

"On November 5, 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive letters of credentials from 28 newly arrived ambassadors of foreign states. The ceremony will traditionally take place in the Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace," the statement said.

The ambassadors who will present their letters of credentials to the Russian leader include Akira Muto from Japan, Sarah Taylor from Canada, and Simona Galperin of Israel.

The ceremony will also be attended by representatives from Argentina, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Ireland, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Finland.

The Russian leader will also receive letters of credentials from envoys of a number of friendly states, including India, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, and others.