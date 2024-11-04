{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Kiev may look at Qatar-mediated agreement with Russia on non-targeting energy facilities

According to Andrey Yermak, a principle like the one of the grain deal could be used in this context, but no talks between Kiev and Moscow are being held at the moment

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Ukraine is ready to look at a possibility of signing a Qatar-or any other country-mediated agreement with Russia on non-targeting energy infrastructure facilities, Ukrainian presidential office adviser Andrey Yermak said.

"If Qatar or any other country is ready to implement these agreements (on stopping attacks on energy facilities - TASS) via separate agreements with Ukraine and Russia, then it will be okay. <…> If such agreements are reached, Ukraine will be ready to look at them," he said in an interview with the Rada television channel.

According to Yermak, a principle like the one of the grain deal could be used in this context. However, in his words, no talks between Kiev and Moscow are being held at the moment.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov dismissed The Financial Time’s allegations that Russia and Ukraine are negotiating the cessation of attacks on energy facilities as a fake that has nothing to do with the real state of things.

On June 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin set forth the conditions for resolving the situation in Ukraine, which included Ukraine withdrawing troops from Donbass and Novorossia and abandoning plans to join NATO. In addition, Moscow insists that all Western sanctions be lifted and Ukraine’s non-bloc and non-nuclear status be guaranteed. Kiev rejected this peace plan and following Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s borderline Kursk Region on August 6, the Russian leader said that there is no sense in talks with the government that is attacking civilians.

Military operation in Ukraine
US Presidential Election 2024
US to hold 60th election of president, vice president on Tuesday
Election results must be officially certified in states by December 19
Russian rights activist points to change in American people’s minds
Konstantin Yaroshenko noted that signs of the American people’s dissatisfaction with the country’s domestic and foreign policies had been clear for over ten years
Kremlin aide sees continued Western attempts to drive Russia away from Black Sea
Nikolay Patrushev stressed how important it was "to determine not only the promising tactical-technical characteristics of warships and their weapons but also to ensure the balance of forces that make up the combat power of the fleet and means of supporting them"
New Russian combat equipment in 2024
Press review: Putin highlights GDP growth while the Russian military claims top rank
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 29th
US warns it won’t be able to restrain Israel if Iran attacks — report
An Israeli official said the message was passed from Washington to Tehran through the Swiss
Thai Airways exploring opportunity to open scheduled air service with Russia
The deputy governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand also pointed to the increasing of air fares, linking it with the rise of air transportation costs, comprising fuel prices, airport service costs, inflation
Ten years after Leviathan. What's new in Teriberka
Over recent four years, the Murmansk Region has been a developing actively film production region: the authorities have created a support center, started training professionals, and introduced a rebate system (where the region's budget reimburses for part of production costs)
Moscow calls on Seoul to refrain from sending weapons to Ukraine — diplomat
"We call on our South Korean colleague to think twice and not to embark on this extremely dangerous path, which will lead Seoul to nothing good", Anna Yevstigneyeva said
Syria demands UNSC take measures to stop Israel’s attacks
A source in the Syrian defense ministry told the agency earlier that Israel had staged an attack from the occupied Golan Heights on Monday evening
Russia bans entry to 9 New Zealand Defense Ministry, armed forces officials
Given that "Wellington does not intend to abandon its anti-Russian policy and continues to introduce new sanction measures, work on updating the Russian stop list will continue," the ministry said
Press review: Lavrov embarks on EU visit and Russia permits individual crypto mining
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, November 1st
Industrial facility suffers damage in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk Region
Meanwhile, explosions have been reported in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev and the Kirovograd Region
Crowds throw mud at Spanish king during visit to flood zone
As a result, the king's visit to Paiporta was cut short
Germany ‘shamefully resigned’ itself to destruction of Nord Stream — Lavrov
Lavrov also drew attention to the fact that "reckless proposals" are being made about strikes with Western long-range systems deep into Russian territory
Fencing installed around Harris’ residence in Washington ahead of election
Apart from that, additional fencing will be installed around the US Capitol and the US Department of the Treasury in Washington
Russia’s Medvedev cautions next US leader against adding fuel to fire in Ukraine
The politician doubted the deep state in the United States wants another global war
Prosecutor's Office deems activities of US-based business society undesirable in Russia
The international company incorporated in the United States has been engaged in promoting the policies of unfriendly states regarding the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and actively supports the LGBT community, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office explained
US to deploy additional forces to Middle East — Pentagon
Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder added that these forces will begin to arrive in the Middle East in coming months
Austria accepts terms of payment for Russian gas in rubles — Chancellor
On March 23, the Russian president ordered that unfriendly states must pay for Russian gas in rubles
Total losses of Ukrainian forces in Russia’s Kursk Region reach over 29,600 servicemen
Meanwhile, over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost over 350 servicemen
Russian, Azerbaijani prime ministers discuss current issues of cooperation over phone
The two heads of government discussed current issues of Russian-Azerbaijani trade-and-economic and scientific-and-technical cooperation
Russian diplomat slams Moldova’s election as most undemocratic in country’s history
The outcome of the runoff presidential election "exposed a profound split in Moldovan society, which began after the first round of election and the referendum on European Union membership," Maria Zakharova noted
Putin to accept letters of credentials from 28 new ambassadors on November 5
The ceremony will also be attended by representatives from Argentina, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Ireland, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Finland
Musk says Trump’s potential second term to be 'the most fun' for US
The next presidential elections in the United States will be held on November 5
Syrsky admits Ukraine faces one of strongest Russian offensives since 2022
"Active combat operations that continue in certain directions require constant renewal of resources," the Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief said
Press review: Russia strengthens nuclear triad while Ukraine awaits US strike approval
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 30th
Ukrainian lawmaker Bezuglaya calls out ‘catastrophic situation’ in country’s army
Maryana Bezuglaya accused Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky for his alleged failure of the military operation in Russia’s borderline Kursk area and the complicated situation in the southern directions of the frontline
Israel informs UN of termination of cooperation with UNRWA
"The State of Israel will continue to cooperate with humanitarian organizations but not with organizations that promote terrorism against us," the diplomat wrote on the X social network
West itself signed death warrant for dollar, turning it into punishment tool — Lavrov
At the same time, the volume of mutual settlements in national currencies in foreign trade between the BRICS member countries reaches around 65%
Opposition rally near parliamentary building in Tbilisi ends without incidents
President Zourabichvili and all the opposition parties refuse to recognize the election results, slamming them as rigged
Medvedev sees West waging real war on Russia in Ukraine
"Our current adversaries argue that they have a right to send any weapons to Ukraine or that they have a right to dispatch their advisors to consult on how to conduct hostilities," the Russian Security Council deputy chairman said
Plane with 103 Russian POWs lands near Moscow
They were swapped for 103 Ukrainian POWs
Azerbaijan, Iran hold joint naval drills in Caspian Sea
The ministry said earlier that the drills involved two ships and more than 100 servicemen of the Azerbaijani Navy
Sandu is winning in 2nd round of Moldovan presidential elections with 55.04% — CEC
Votes at a number of polling stations abroad are yet to be counted
Putin plans to discusses rural development with government
The Minister of Agriculture Oksana Lut and the Governor of the Altai Territory Viktor Tomenko will make a report
Hezbollah fires 105 rockets from Lebanon at Israel on November 3 — IFD
The army "will continue to protect Israel and its people from threats" from Hezbollah, the press service noted
Ghost town of Pripyat after Chernobyl disaster
On April 26, 1986, the fourth reactor of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant exploded causing the world's worst nuclear disaster
Google’s fines in Russia reach stratospheric levels — lawyer
Google can return to the Russian market only if it complies with the court’s decision
Russian Air Defense Forces shot down four HIMARS missiles, Hammer bomb, 42 Ukrainian UAVs
Russia’s East battlegroup improves its position, Ukraine loses up to 110 servicemen
Ukrainians do not want war with Russia, but US keeps them trapped — expert
According to Professor Ruhollah Modabber, Washington has effectively banned free elections in Ukraine
Russian forces liberate settlement of Vishnyovoye in Donetsk People’s Republic
Israel hits Hezbollah intelligence headquarters near Damascus — IDF
According to the IDF, Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters has a branch in Syria, "which includes an independent intelligence gathering, coordination, and assessment network."
Former CIA, Pentagon chief describes incursion into Kursk as Kiev’s ‘strategic mistake’
In Robert Gates opinion, Russia is capable of continuing its special military operation in Ukraine until it decides that its goals are met, and underestimating its ability to carry on "is a huge mistake"
Ukraine admits number of deserted soldiers from Armed Forces of Ukraine surpasses 100,000
Earlier, military lawyer from the Center for Support of Veterans and Their Families Roman Likhachev said that more than 100,000 servicemen had voluntarily left their units
Missile engine blast at testing site in northern Russia kills two
A rise of the radiation level was registered
Iran has hundreds of missiles capable of inflicting severe damage Israel — WSJ
The article states that the Israeli attack has compromised the air defense systems protecting key Iranian facilities
NATO undecided on intercepting projectiles over Ukraine — top Polish diplomat
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk earlier said that Warsaw and its NATO partners will discuss the possibility of taking down projectiles over western parts of Ukraine near the Polish border
Rheinmetall plant in Ukraine Russia's legitimate military target — Kremlin
Earlier, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger announced that the company was opening a plant in Ukraine specializing in the repair and production of armored vehicles
US-led coalition aircraft violate Syrian airspace eight times in past day
Apart from that, in his words, as many as 5,175 people crossed Syria’s border from Lebanon via the checkpoints of Al-Arida, Al-Jawasiyeh, Al-Dabousiyah, Jisr Qamar, and Jdaidet Yabous during the past day
Western military assistance to Ukraine tops 100 bln euros — minister
Ukraine regularly asks for additional military assistance from its Western partners, occasionally criticizing them for delays and insufficient amount of supplies
BRICS countries dominate world economy — official
He pointed to the improved quality of life in the BRICS countries, the birth rate among the key factors and noted other demographic and socio-economic reasons
PREVIEW: Putin to lay flowers at monument on Red Square to mark National Unity Day
Representatives of religious denominations, public and youth organizations will take part in the ceremon
Shipbuilders float out latest Project 22870 rescue tug for Russian Navy
The Project 22870 rescue tug Mikhail Chekhov engineered by the Vympel Design Bureau in Nizhny Novgorod in the Volga area is designed to render assistance to ships in distress and rescue personnel, tow vessels and extinguish fires on affected ships and onshore facilities
Southern sector of Ukrainian defense in DPR close to collapse — The Guardian
Kupiansk military-civilian mayor Andrey Besedin described the situation as "critical" and said that approximately 1,400 people were refusing to evacuate from their homes, awaiting the arrival of Russian troops
Kremlin spokesman says he cannot recall Putin ever talking to Kamala Harris
"When Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US President Joe Biden, Mrs. Harris was not in Geneva," Dmitry Peskov said
US citizen who shared data on Ukrainian military with Russian army wants to stay in Russia
Daniel Martindale noted that after peace is restored, he would like to go back to farming
French tired of supporting Ukraine — war correspondent
Christelle Nahan noted that people were tired of the fact that there was not enough money for the development of infrastructure, hospitals and schools, for pensions and benefits for children
Temporary Gaza truce proposals only aim to 'pull the wool' over everyone's eyes — Hamas
According to Hamas spokesman Izzat al-Risheq, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "is using the negotiations as a cover to continue his aggression"
Around 100 air attacks of Ukrainian Armed Forces in DPR were foiled in one week
In particular, a fixed-wing drone without a warhead or visual surveillance equipment was eliminated in the Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk, near an energy facility
For US losing dollar as a standard of settlements would be like losing a war, Trump says
The Republican presidential candidate criticized the current US administration for allowing the unification of Russia, China, Iran, the DPRK and a number of other countries into one group
Israeli minister’s suggestion of nuclear strike on Gaza raises questions — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova stressed that such statements by Israeli officials shed light on the true reasons why Tel Aviv was opposing the establishment of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East
NATO number one threat to global peace, says French politician
It is stted that NATO considers the EU as "a registration office of its members"
Moldova’s opposition to challenge presidential election results with Constitutional Court
According to Sor, the opposition has evidence of massive ballot rigging in favor of the incumbent president during the presidential election
Trump holds three-point lead over Harris, latest poll shows
The survey was conducted among more than 12,500 likely US voters from October 10 to 29
Attempts to destroy Iran’s nuclear capacity may expand conflict — top Turkish diplomat
According to Fidan, Israel continues to put forward conditions in talks with the Palestinian movement Hamas
PREVIEW: Second round of presidential elections to take place in Moldova
former Prosecutor General Alexandr Stoianoglo criticized President Maia Sandu’s policy of confrontation with Moscow
Medvedev says any new uprising in Ukraine would seek to execute current leaders
The Russian politician said the goal of Zelensky and his team is to stay in power in the country as long as possible
NATO intends to fight ‘defensive battles’ thousands of miles from its territory — Lavrov
According to Lavrov, all reasonable observers understand "that this is a road to nowhere".
Sandu wins Moldova's elections with 55.33% of votes, Stoianoglo gains 44.67%
In total, 1,699,025 people came to the polling stations in Moldova and abroad, which is more than 54.31% of the people included in the electoral lists. In the second round of the 2020 presidential elections, this figure reached 58.22%
Malaysia rejects US call to 'stop being friendly' with Russia — PM
Anwar Ibrahim said the call came during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the 19th East Asia Summit in Laos
Russian stock market indices growing on Saturday — market data
The MOEX Russia Index surged by 0.76% to 2,594.38 points, the RTS Index edged up by 0.65% to 837.81 points
Moscow bars over 130 Australians from entering Russia — Foreign Ministry
The decision was made "in response to the Australian government's politically motivated sanctions against Russian individuals and entities, imposed as part of the Russophobic campaign of the ‘collective West’"
Russian diplomat says Ukraine took back just 279 POWs, although 935 were offered
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called such actions of the Kiev regime "political tourism on the blood of its own citizens, its own servicemen"
Ukrainian drone attack kills civilian in Russia’s Belgorod Region
The governor expressed condolences to the man’s family and friends
Putin meets with visiting North Korean foreign minister — Kremlin spokesman
On November 1, Choe Son Hui held talks with her Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov
Moldova’s presidential runoff can be considered valid — CEC
Turnout in the second round has amounted to 54.18%
Press review: Turkey to mediate in Russian-Ukrainian conflict while IDF strikes Gaza
Top stories from the Russian press on Saturday, November 2nd
Economic sanctions against Russia not working — top Hungarian diplomat
As an example, he cited Europe’s continuing purchases of Russian liquified natural gas and Russian uranium supplies to the United States for the production of fuel for US nuclear plants
Ukrainian Armed Forces fire around 80 rounds of ammunition at Belgorod Region
It was noted that during the day three apartment buildings, 17 private houses, 23 cars, 8 outbuildings, and five commercial facilities were damaged
Russian forces destroy US-made Stryker armored fighting vehicle in Kharkov Region
The target was attacked by an FPV drone, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Israeli army eliminates dozens of radicals in Gaza in past day
Besides, "IDF troops are continuing operational activity in the central and southern Gaza Strip, locating weaponry and eliminating terrorist cells."
FACTBOX: Vladimir Putin and his pets
The list of the Russian leader's pets also includes a white goat, a white female reindeer and a falabella pony, one of the smallest horse breeds in the world
Ukrainian forces lose 11,800 soldiers on LPR borders in a week — military expert
During the mentioned period, the Russian military destroyed 196 vehicles, 89 various armored vehicles, five tanks, three multiple launch rocket system launchers
Youth activists protesting against parliamentary elections outcome in central Tbilisi
Opposition parties are not participating in the rally
Ukrainian ombudsman asks Russia to provide lists of Ukrainians POWs for exchange
Dmitry Lubinets contacted his Russian counterpart Tatyana Moskalkova
Final poll by NBC shows equal support for Harris, Trump in US presidential election
Both candidates are being supported by 49% of registered voters with merely 2% remaining undecided
Iran, its allies working toward pact to counter potential US, Israeli attack
The authors of the bill argue that Iran’s Security Council should be in charge of considering applications to join the Pact of Resistance
FACTBOX: Russian government sets up requirements for cryptocurrency mining
The law introduced the definition of mining, a set of security requirements, and the possibility of trading digital financial assets on special platforms
Russian-North Korean partnership treaty called to stabilize region — Russian diplomat
"The treaty’s provisions, including article 4 on mutual support in case of an armed incursion, will be fully implemented, if need be," Anna Yevstigneyeva said
Trump catches up with Harris in latest poll before election — The New York Post poll
Both candidates have received 49% support among likely voters, with 2% saying they would back another candidate
Attacks on reserves and Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 150 troops in the Kursk area in the past day
Over 78 mln US citizens vote early in presidential election — Florida State University
According to the report, more than 42.6 million people attended polling stations
Kursk region will be cleared of Ukrainian forces — Putin
He added that victory is impossible without volunteers who support the fighters at the front
Events in Bangladesh show similarities with color revolutions — Indian expert
According to Melkulangara Bhadrakumar, "these developments signifying the ascendance of Anglo-American influence in the highly strategic Bay of Bengal region are a setback for both India and Russia — and China"
Kiev's violation of agreements means less territory for Ukraine — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister also recalled the Istanbul agreements
BRICS to consider expanding group in 2025 — Lavrov
"Criteria for the partner country category will be agreed upon," the Russian Foreign Minister said
Russia’s latest Lotos artillery gun for paratroopers to receive counter-drone system
After successfully undergoing all preliminary trials, the new self-propelled artillery system was sent for state tests
Ukraine lost 6,000 more fighters on LPR borders in one month than in September
During this period the Russian Armed Forces destroyed 746 vehicles, 365 various armored vehicles, 61 tanks, 12 launchers of multiple launch rocket systems
Russia is not going to attack Poland, Baltics, Ukraine through Belarus rule — Lukashenko
The Belarusian President called for building relations in a neighborly manner
