MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Ukraine is ready to look at a possibility of signing a Qatar-or any other country-mediated agreement with Russia on non-targeting energy infrastructure facilities, Ukrainian presidential office adviser Andrey Yermak said.

"If Qatar or any other country is ready to implement these agreements (on stopping attacks on energy facilities - TASS) via separate agreements with Ukraine and Russia, then it will be okay. <…> If such agreements are reached, Ukraine will be ready to look at them," he said in an interview with the Rada television channel.

According to Yermak, a principle like the one of the grain deal could be used in this context. However, in his words, no talks between Kiev and Moscow are being held at the moment.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov dismissed The Financial Time’s allegations that Russia and Ukraine are negotiating the cessation of attacks on energy facilities as a fake that has nothing to do with the real state of things.

On June 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin set forth the conditions for resolving the situation in Ukraine, which included Ukraine withdrawing troops from Donbass and Novorossia and abandoning plans to join NATO. In addition, Moscow insists that all Western sanctions be lifted and Ukraine’s non-bloc and non-nuclear status be guaranteed. Kiev rejected this peace plan and following Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s borderline Kursk Region on August 6, the Russian leader said that there is no sense in talks with the government that is attacking civilians.