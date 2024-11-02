BRICS to consider expanding group in 2025 — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. BRICS will look to bring more full-fledged members into the organization in 2025, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TV BRICS.

When asked how BRICS influences the global landscape, the top Russian diplomat said, "It influences domestic processes in the sense that being informed about BRICS’ work, its achievements and plans it sets and implements, people want to join this equitable and mutually beneficial process."

"People in countries of the global East vote primarily for politicians proclaiming their plans to establish closer relations with BRICS one way or another. I have already said that a number of countries are seeking full-fledged membership. This issue will be considered throughout the next year," he said.

He noted however that "many want to take part in BRICS events." "There are more than 30 of them. As I have said, criteria for the partner country category will be agreed upon. After the summit in Kazan, the Russian presidency sent invitations to several countries that applied to join our work. Ten such countries enjoy a consensus among the existing BRICS members," Lavrov said.

"We have an accord that as soon as we receive a reply from the invited country, this country will be proclaimed as joining BRICS as a partner country. We believe that they will have an opportunity to take part in all BRICS events," he added.

"A separate format of meetings involving only full-fledged members is most likely to be preserved, and all other formats, including Outreach Plus ones, meetings of foreign and other ministers (of economy, energy, trade, health, culture) will be open to them," Lavrov said. "We want partner countries to join this work. They will take part in practically all events.".