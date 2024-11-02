Russia’s Medvedev cautions next US leader against adding fuel to fire in Ukraine

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The United States will continue bringing WWIII closer if the next US president keeps adding fuel to the fire in the Ukraine conflict, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with RT.

"If the next [US] leader continues adding fuel to the fire in the Russia-Ukraine conflict with the same gusto, that will be a very bad choice because it will be a road to hell," Medvedev warned in the interview posted on his page on VKontakte. "This would really pave the way for a third world war," he added as he urged both US presidential candidates, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, to recognize this fact. "Whoever decides to continue the war will be making a very grave mistake," emphasized.

Also, the politician doubted the deep state in the United States wants another global war. "No deep state can survive" if the planet becomes uninhabitable, he argued.

According to Medvedev, the US elites are mistaken if they think that Russia is unwilling to cross certain lines and use nuclear weapons to protect itself.