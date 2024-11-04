PREVIEW: Putin to lay flowers at monument on Red Square to mark National Unity Day

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will traditionally lay flowers at the monument to Minin and Pozharsky on Red Square on National Unity Day, which is celebrated in Russia on November 4.

Representatives of religious denominations, public and youth organizations will take part in the ceremony. The head of state is also expected to visit the exhibition-forum "Orthodox Rus'" in the Manezh exhibition hall.

National Unity Day has been celebrated in Russia since 2005. The holiday was established in memory of the liberation of Moscow from Polish invaders in November 1612 by people's militia led by Kuzma Minin and Dmitry Pozharsky.