Georgian opposition plans to disrupt first session of newly-elected parliament

TBILISI, November 4. /TASS/. Georgia’s opposition plans to disrupt the first session of the newly-elected parliament which was formed after the October 26 elections, an opposition party leader told a protest rally in downtown Tbilisi.

"In ten days, in accordance with the constitution, this garbage (lawmakers with the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party - TASS) is to gather in the parliamentary building to endorse its legitimacy. We must prevent this. We must do this," said Zurab Dzhaparidze, leader of the Girchi opposition party.

He called on the opposition to hold a rally on November 21, when the Central Electoral Commission is to release the final protocol of the parliamentary election.

An opposition rally is being held in front of the parliamentary building in Tbilisi to protest against the outcome of the recent parliamentary elections. The protesters say that they are not going to put up with the results of the voting, which, they claim was heavily rigged.

Georgia held its parliamentary election on Saturday, with 18 parties involved, including the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party, which has been in power for 12 years. Electronic ballot boxes were used during these elections for the first time. According to the latest data from the country’s Central Electoral Commission, the ruling party secured 53.93% of the vote, allowing the Georgian Dream to form a government independently. Additionally, the Coalition for Change (11%), the Unity - National Movement (10.16%), the Strong Georgia coalition (8.8%), and the Gakharia For Georgia party (7.76%) have also won seats in parliament, while other parties failed to surpass the five-percent election threshold.

President Zourabichvili and all the opposition parties refuse to recognize the election results, slamming them as rigged.