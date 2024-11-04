MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Gazprom supplied gas for Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 42.1 mln cubic meters per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station in Russia’s Kursk Region. The application for pumping through Sokhranovka was rejected by the Ukrainian side, Gazprom representative told reporters.

The day before the pumping volume reached 42.1 mln cubic meters.

Earlier, the official representative of Gazprom Sergey Kupriyanov said that the events in the Sudzha area of the Kursk region had already led to a sharp increase in the price of natural and liquefied gas, and wondered who was benefiting from it.

On August 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a massive attack on Russia’s Kursk region, where the Sudzha gas pumping station is located. The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries. The pumping through Nord Stream has been fully suspended.

The transit line through it remains the only route for Russian gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine. Russian gas supplies through Ukraine have been reduced since May 2022, when the Transmission System Operator of Ukraine announced the termination of transit to Europe through the Sokhranovka station due to force majeure - the company allegedly cannot exercise control over the Novopskov compressor station in the Lugansk People’s Republic. Meanwhile, the Russian gas holding saw no reason to stop pumping in the previous mode.