Final poll by NBC shows equal support for Harris, Trump in US presidential election

NEW YORK, November 3. /TASS/. The final national NBC News poll of the 2024 US presidential campaign has revealed that Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump are neck and neck.

Both candidates are being supported by 49% of registered voters with merely 2% remaining undecided.

NBC pointed out that support for Harris is based on "rising Democratic enthusiasm, a 20-point lead over Trump on the issue of abortion, and an advantage for Harris on which candidate better looks out for the middle class."

According to the TV channel, Trump is supported by "two-thirds of voters who believe the nation is headed in the wrong direction, a favorable assessment of Trump’s presidency — especially compared with President Joe Biden’s current performance — and Trump’s double-digit advantage on the economy and the cost of living."

The survey was held on October 30-November 2 among 1,000 registered voters with most of them contacted by cellphone. The margin of error is 3.1 percentage points.

The United States presidential election is set to be held on November 5. The Democrats were expected to be represented by the current US president, Joe Biden. However, following his poor performance at the June debate with ex-US President Donald Trump, he opted to withdraw from the race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. She was later formally nominated as the party’s presidential candidate at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.