MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Air defense systems have shot down 42 Ukrainian drones, four HIMARS missiles, and one Hammer aerial bomb over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Air defense systems shot down four US-made HIMARS multiple launch rockets, one French-made Hammer guided aerial bomb, and 42 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the report said.

The ministry noted that since the beginning of the special military operation, a total of 647 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 35,258 unmanned aerial vehicles, 585 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,038 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,484 multiple launch rocket system combat vehicles, 17,295 field artillery pieces and mortars, and 27,972 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed.

Russia’s East battlegroup improves its position, Ukraine loses up to 110 servicemen

Units of Russia’s East battlegroup improved the situation along the frontline, the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amounted to 110 servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of Russia’s East battlegroup improved the situation along the front line, inflicted defeat on the formations of the 37th Marine Brigade and the 123rd Territorial Defense Brigade in the areas of the settlements of Uspenovka, Ostrovskoye, Velyka Novosyolka, and Razdolnoye in the Donetsk People's Republic. Three counter-attacks of the 23rd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the 123rd territorial defense brigade were repelled. The enemy's losses amounted to 110 servicemen," the report said.

The ministry noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces also lost two armored combat vehicles, four cars, and two 155mm Caesar self-propelled artillery units.

Russia’s Center battlegroup improves tactical position, Ukraine loses over 420 servicemen

Russia’s Center battlegroup improved its tactical situation, while the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost over 420 servicemen in their area of responsibility, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of Russia’s Center battlegroup improved its tactical position, inflicted losses on personnel and equipment of the 32nd and 110th mechanized, 59th motorized infantry, 25th airborne, 68th Jaeger brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the 35th marine brigade, the 101st, 117th, 119th territorial defense brigades, 119th territorial defense brigades, 12th and 14th brigades," the ministry said.

At the same timem, units of Russia’s South battlegroup advanced deep into the enemy's defense, while the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost over 490 servicemen and one Kirpi armored fighting vehicle.

"Units of Russia’s South battlegroup continued to advance deep into the enemy's defenses, defeated formations of the 30th, 33rd, 54th, 67th mechanized, 46th airmobile, 5th and 79th airborne assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Konstantinovka, Predtechino, Minkovka, Chasov Yar, Kurakhovo, Dalneye, and Seversk in the Donetsk People's Republic. They repelled the counterattack of the units of the 33rd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The enemy's losses amounted to more than 490 servicemen, one Turkish-made Kirpi armored fighting vehicle," the ministry said.

The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Dnepr battlegroup reached 65 people in a day. "Units of Russia’s Dnepr battlegroup inflicted losses on personnel and equipment of the 110th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the 124th, 126th and 129th territorial defense brigades in the areas of the settlements of Nikopol in the Dnepropetrovsk region, Osokorovka, Nikolskoye in the Kherson region and the city of Kherson. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 65 servicemen, two vehicles, and two ammunition depots," the report said.

Losses of Ukrainian Armed Forces in Russia’s West battlegroup zone reach 440 servicemen

The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of responsibility of Russia’s West battlegroup amounted to 440 servicemen over the day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The enemy lost up to 440 servicemen, one tank, two vehicles, one 155-mm M198 howitzer, and one US-made 105-mm M119 gun, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer and two 105-mm L-119 guns made in the UK. Three ammunition warehouses and an Anklav-N electronic warfare station were destroyed," the statement said.

At the same time, the Russian military damaged airfield infrastructure, energy facilities, and an oil refinery used to supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces. "Operational-tactical aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery groups of the Russian Armed Forces damaged the infrastructure of military airfields, energy facilities and an oil refinery used to supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces, production workshops and storage facilities for unmanned boats, concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment in 132 districts," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost more than 25 servicemen in one day in in the zone of responsibility of Russia’s North battlegroup. "Units of Russia’s North battlegroup inflicted losses on the formations of the 71st airmobile, 95th airborne assault brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kharkov direction, the 113th territorial defense brigade and the 5th border detachment of the Border Service of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Volchansk, Liptsy, Udy, and Odnorobovka in the Kharkov region. The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amounted to more than 25 servicemen, three vehicles, two 152-mm D-20 guns, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers," the report said.

