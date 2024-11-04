Moldova’s opposition to challenge presidential election results with Constitutional Court

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Moldova’s opposition does not recognize the official results of Sunday’s presidential election, which was won by incumbent President Maia Sandu, and will challenge them with the country’s Constitutional Court, Ilan Sor, leader of the Victorie (Victory) opposition bloc, said.

"In case Sandu stays in the presidential office, it will mean that she has usurped power. We will challenge the Central Electoral Commission’s decision with the Constitutional Court. We will continue our struggle because we cannot accept the total lawlessness practiced by the pro-Western force that seized power in the country," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to Sor, the opposition has evidence of massive ballot rigging in favor of the incumbent president during the presidential election.

"Maia Sandu did not win at overseas polling stations. We know that. We have evidence of massive vote rigging organized by Sandu at polling stations abroad. We know that people were brought to polling stations by buses and that ballot boxes with billed-in ballots were also brought there. Europe was turning a blind eye on this," he said, adding that problems were created for the work of opposition observers abroad.

"Several observers were simply shoved out of polling stations because diplomats have more authority and possibilities to do this at embassies" than inside the country, he noted.

According to the preliminary voting results that were released by Moldova’s Central Electoral Commission on Monday, Sandu won the election with 55.33% of votes, while her rival, former Prosecutor General Alexandr Stoianoglo scored 44.67%.