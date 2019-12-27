Russian ambassador explains to Poland Moscow's position in discussion over WWII

WARSAW, December 28. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreyev was summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry over the discussion that followed Russian President Vladimir Putin's statements about the Polish ambassador to Nazi Germany before the Second World War.

"I was indeed summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry in the afternoon," Andreyev told TASS after the meeting. "I had a conversation with Deputy Director of Eastern Department Jan Hofmokl. The conversation was tough but polite. Mr Hofmokl explained the position of the Polish side, and I explained the position of the Russian side just as openly," he added.

Polish Press Agency (Polska Agencja Prasowa, PAP) also reported details about the meeting citing Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz who said that "during the conversation, a decisive protest was expressed on behalf of the Polish authorities over political insinuations that have been stated many times by Russia's high-ranking officials in the last days."

"From the information published by PAP about my visit to the Polish Foreign Ministry, one may get an impression that Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz made those statements during our meeting," Andreyev said. "Mr Przydacz was not present at this meeting, and if he made those statements, this happened outside of my visit to the Polish Foreign Ministry," he added. "If anything like this had been voiced during my visit to the Polish Foreign Ministry, then, of course, an adequate response would have been provided to such groundless and offensive statements about my country and my president," he noted.

At the Russian Defense Ministry board, Putin described the Polish ambassador to Nazi Germany as "scum and anti-Semite pig" for promising Hitler a monument in exchange for sending Jewish people to Africa. Putin was commenting on the diary entry made by the Polish ambassador to Germany at the end of the 1930s.