MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The more the Kiev regime violates agreements, the less territory Ukraine has left, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at the opening of the 16th Russian World Assembly.

"The longer the current Ukrainian authorities, backed by the West, undermine various agreements, the less territory this regime has," Russia's top diplomat emphasized.

"In February 2014: if they had fulfilled in good faith what they agreed upon, nothing would have happened, and Crimea would be part of Ukraine. But they decided to break the agreement, as they were eager to change the government as soon as possible. By February 2015, the Minsk agreements. If they had honored these agreements, yes, Crimea had already seceded by that time, but Ukraine would have remained within its borders, including all of Donbass. They did not want to do it because they were unwilling to grant a part of Donbass special status, which primarily involves confirming the right of the people living there to speak their language," Lavrov specified.

The Russian foreign minister also recalled the Istanbul agreements. "And the third chance they had was in Istanbul in April 2022. President [of Russia Vladimir Putin] <...> spoke about it in detail. Of course, the current situation is also different from what it was in April 2022," he stressed.