Countries bordering Russia, Ukraine have hard time intercepting UAVs — Estonian PM

VILNIUS, May 4. /TASS/. European Union and NATO countries are facing difficulties intercepting low-flying drones in areas bordering Russia and Ukraine, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said in an interview with Bloomberg.

According to him, detecting and destroying such targets is complicated by their low altitude and unpredictable flight paths.

The prime minister noted that Estonia is taking steps to strengthen its defense capabilities, including the procurement of new radar systems, and already has air defense assets. He added that the country insists that elements of military operations must not enter its airspace.

Earlier, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said that the authorities had decided to suspend a program to procure new combat vehicles worth more than 500 million euros and redirect the funds toward strengthening air defenses and purchasing UAVs.