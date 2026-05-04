Pakistani, Iranian foreign ministers discuss Middle East peace efforts

ISLAMABAD, May 4. /TASS/. Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East and discussed efforts to establish peace in the region during a telephone conversation, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said.

"Discussion focused on regional situation and Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic efforts for peace and stability in the region," the ministry wrote on X.

According to the statement, Araghchi commended Islamabad's constructive role and sincere mediation efforts between Iran and the United States. Dar, for his part, reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued commitment to promoting constructive engagement and underscored that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path toward peaceful resolution of issues and achieving lasting peace and stability in the region and beyond.

As the Fars news agency earlier reported, Iran submitted a 14-point proposal to the United States through Pakistan, which contained a roadmap for reaching an agreement. This document was sent in response to a previous US initiative consisting of nine points. US leader Donald Trump said in an interview with Israel's Kan public broadcaster that he had reviewed Tehran's new peace proposal and found it unacceptable.

Araghchi later said that the United States had sent Iran a response to the peace proposal through Pakistan, and Tehran is studying it.