IN BRIEF: What we know about Munich shooting, explosions

BERLIN, October 1. /TASS/. At least one person was killed in blasts and gunfire in Munich, Bild reported.

TASS has compiled key facts about the incident.

Emergency

- A large-scale operation involving police and firefighters is ongoing in the German city of Munich after explosions were reported.

- According to Bild, a man had planted an explosive in his parents’ house before detonating it and taking his own life.

- Also, the body of another man with gunshot wounds was found at the scene.

- However, BR24 said police have not yet verified reports about shootings and victims.

- Eyewitnesses noted that dozens of police vehicles and a helicopter were on site.

- Police in Munich said there are currently no signs of danger for the population after explosions were reported.

- A fire broke out in a residential building, the police added.

- Also, two cars parked near the building were set ablaze. The fire that engulfed them has been extinguished.

Casualties

- One person was killed in the incident, according to Bild. Police have not yet confirmed these reports.