Russia produces full range of drones — Medvedev

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia produces a full range of unmanned aerial vehicles, from small copters and FPV drones to fixed-wing UAVs, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said at the educational marathon "Knowledge. First".

He noted that at the start of the special military operation, Russia's unmanned aerial vehicle industry "was very backward."

"We were definitely on the sidelines, but in just a few years, literally as a result of the coordinated work of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Industry, and most importantly, defense industry teams, and the investments that were made, we have created a completely different industry. Moreover, today it includes a full range of unmanned aerial vehicles, from small copters and FPV drones to fixed-wing UAVs," Medvedev said.

He emphasized that no conflict or military campaign can be fought without modern weaponry.

"Today, our enemies acknowledge that our defense industry has undergone significant changes as a result of the re-equipment it has seen in recent years. This applies to the entire range of weapons, from traditional types to the most modern and secret models," Medvedev emphasized.

The "Knowledge. First" marathon is dedicated to the Year of Unity of the Peoples of Russia. The event is part of the "Youth and Children" national project. TASS is the marathon's general media partner.