IN BRIEF: What is known about Russia’s draft budget for 2026-2028

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The draft Russian federal budget for 2026-2028 is assessed as balanced and sustainable, preserving conditions for growth in real wages and household incomes, according to a statement from the Finance Ministry.

The budget's priorities are ensuring defense and security, as well as social support for the families of the special military operation’s participants.

TASS has compiled key data from the Finance Ministry on the draft national budget for the coming years.

Housing programs

The draft federal budget for 2026-2028 proposes to allocate over 2 trillion rubles ($23.8 bln) for housing programs for families with children.

This year, the Finance Ministry will allocate 230 billion rubles ($2.7 bln) to the implementation of preferential mortgage programs due to the expansion of their terms. The three-year budget allocates over 160 billion rubles ($19.1 bln) for the removal of dilapidated housing and 182.3 billion rubles ($2.2 bln) for the modernization of public utilities.

Family support

The "Children's Budget" in the country’s draft federal budget for 2026-2028 will exceed 10 trillion rubles ($119 bln).

The draft budget provides for an annual payment to families with two or more children starting in 2026.

The draft budget maintains maternity capital until 2030, with adjustment depending on the inflation rate.

Federal projects

The draft federal budget of Russia for the next three years proposes the allocation of over 41 trillion rubles ($489 bln) of budget funds for national project activities over six years.

The three-year budget provides for the allocation of 4.6 trillion rubles ($54 bln) for road infrastructure. National projects to ensure technological leadership will be funded in the Russian budget for 2026-2028 in the amount of 1.9 trillion rubles ($22.7 bln).

The draft budget for 2026-2028 provides for an increase in subsidies to regions to equalize budgetary resources, as well as wage subsidies for 2026, at a rate no lower than the projected inflation rate.

Taxes for the gambling business

The Finance Ministry will introduce a gambling tax of 5% of accepted bets for bookmakers, as well as a 25% profit tax on bookmakers. The increase in VAT and the increased burden on the gambling industry are needed to finance defense.

Privatization of state-owned companies

The Finance Ministry plans to privatize the largest state-owned companies in the coming years. Russia will retain a controlling stake in companies of strategic importance.

VAT

The value-added tax (VAT) on socially significant goods will remain unchanged, with the preferential rate of 10% remaining.

The standard VAT rate will increase from 20% to 22%.

The income threshold for taxpayers using the simplified tax system, above which they are liable to pay VAT, will be reduced from 60 million rubles ($716,369) to 10 million rubles ($119,394).