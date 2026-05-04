US uses Puerto Rico as staging ground for potential strike on Cuba — expert

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Washington is building up forces in Puerto Rico for a potential combat operation against Cuba, Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) told TASS.

Earlier, Cuban President Miguel D·az-Canel noted that the US military threat towards the Caribbean republic had intensified to a dangerous and unprecedented level.

"It can be said that the US is currently actively using Puerto Rico as a platform for accumulating and concentrating its forces for possible amphibious operations against Cuba. Marine Corps forces could be used to seize control of key coastal zones, facilities, airports, and maritime and port infrastructure. With a high degree of probability, their landing will be supported by the use of large amphibious ships," he said.

In his opinion, if military escalation were to develop further, precision weapons could be used to destroy critically important military, energy, and logistics infrastructure in Cuba. "This fits into the logic of the campaign being waged by Washington to strangle the economy, paralyze the state apparatus, and de facto block any external communication of Cuba," Stepanov explained.

Nevertheless, he emphasized that Cuba has the capability to respond to US military aggression, particularly with its anti-ship systems.

"It is also possible that, within the framework of military-technical cooperation with Iran, attack drones could have been delivered to Cuba. This could create certain threats for the grouping that is planned to be deployed and used in the Cuban direction," the expert added.