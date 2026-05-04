MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. The procurement process for Ukraine’s armed forces faces significant jeopardy amid a mounting corruption scandal that has shaken public confidence and threatened national security. The controversy was ignited by the release of new audio recordings linked to the ongoing case against businessman Timur Mindich, revealing troubling details about illicit dealings within Ukraine’s defense and energy sectors.

Irina Gerashchenko, a deputy from former President Pyotr Poroshenko’s European Solidarity party, highlighted the gravity of the situation on her Telegram channel. She emphasized that the scandal, often referred to as the 'Mindich audio files,' is eroding trust in the transparency and integrity of defense procurement processes. Gerashchenko announced that her party is calling for a parliamentary committee on national security to summon former Defense Minister and current Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, along with representatives from Fire Point - a company implicated in the scandal.

On the evening of April 28, a series of audio recordings surfaced, revealing conversations between Timur Mindich - an associate of President Zelensky - and other figures involved in defense contracts and luxury real estate. Notably, Mindich and Umerov discussed the financing of drone production by Fire Point, a company in which Mindich is believed to have a financial stake. These recordings suggest a troubling nexus between business interests and government officials, raising concerns about undue influence and corruption.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a member of the Verkhovna Rada, analyzed the recordings and asserted that Mindich and his associates have embezzled billions of dollars through complex schemes spanning the energy and defense sectors. He pointed out that approximately 80% of the conversations involved discussions of illicit accounting practices, transactions, and personnel manipulations.

The investigation into Mindich’s activities intensified last November when the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAP) launched a large-scale operation dubbed "Midas." The operation aimed to dismantle a major corruption network led by Mindich within the energy sector. Prior to the raids, Mindich left Ukraine for Israel, but authorities charged him in absentia and began releasing excerpts from audio recordings recovered from his residence, which detail various schemes of corruption.

Investigators have amassed over 1,000 hours of audio recordings, shedding light on widespread illicit activities. The fallout from these revelations has been profound: several ministers have resigned, Ukraine’s presidential office chief Andrey Yermak has been dismissed, and parliamentary proceedings have been temporarily paralyzed.

Since late April, Ukrainian media and parliamentarians have continued to publish new excerpts from the recordings. These snippets reveal Mindich discussing lucrative defense contracts and personnel appointments with Umerov, then serving as Ukraine’s defense minister.