Slovak National Party demands that Fico not vote for Ukraine's accession to EU

BRATISLAVA, May 4. /TASS/. The Slovak National Party, part of the governing coalition, is demanding assurances from Prime Minister Robert Fico that he will not vote for Ukraine's accession to the EU during the current cabinet's term, the party's leader, Deputy Speaker of the National Council (parliament) of Slovakia, Andrej Danko has said.

"The Slovak National Party will demand assurances from Prime Minister Robert Fico that during his cabinet's term in office until the next [parliamentary] elections, he will not vote for Ukraine's accession to the EU," the TASR news agency quoted the politician as saying.

On May 2, Danko criticized Fico for supporting Ukraine's EU accession plans. The Slovak National Party opposes this, the parliament’s deputy speaker stated.

Slovakia's governing coalition consists of Fico's Direction - Social Democracy party and the Voice - Social Democracy party, founded by the incumbent President, Peter Pellegrini, with the Slovak National Party as their junior partner.

The next parliamentary elections in Slovakia are scheduled for the fall of 2027.