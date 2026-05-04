Light aircraft crashes into building in Brazil, killing pilot and one passenger — portal

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 4. /TASS/. A single-engine aircraft with a reported five people on board crashed into a residential building in the Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte, killing the pilot and one passenger and leaving the others injured, the G1 portal reported.

According to the publication, the pilot reported difficulties during takeoff to the airport's dispatch service. The building into which the aircraft crashed was empty, and none of the residents were injured.

The police, together with other services, are investigating the circumstances of the crash.