Malian president becomes acting defense minister — TV

PRETORIA, May 4. /TASS/. The President of Mali and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, General of the Army Assimi Goita, has taken over the defense ministry following the death of the incumbent, Sadio Camara, according to a decree read out on the state television channel ORTM.

"President Goita assumes the functions of Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs," the ministry stated. By another decree, the head of state appointed Major General Oumar Diarra as Delegate Minister to the Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs.

On the morning of April 25, a truck loaded with explosives was detonated near Camara's house on the Kati military base. As ORTM reported, Camara was injured and later died in the hospital from his wounds. The attack on the Defense Minister’s home occurred simultaneously with attacks by militants from radical groups on army positions in various parts of the country. The authorities managed to regain control of the situation within a few hours and inflict heavy losses on the militants.