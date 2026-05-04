Ceasefire in Lebanon not yet fully implemented — PM

BEIRUT, May 4. /TASS/. The Lebanese government will continue trilateral consultations in Washington to achieve a comprehensive ceasefire agreement with Israel, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said.

"The ceasefire has not been fully implemented, it is not observed as it should be," he told a news conference. "We are seeking a comprehensive ceasefire and insist that Israel be committed to it."

According to the prime minister, Lebanon and Israel are engaged in the US-brokered preliminary consultations in Washington. "Talks have not yet started," he added.