Two Russians earn Best Tourist trophy in Sanya in China’s Hainan

HAIKOU /China/, May 4. /TASS/. Holidaymakers from Russia have earned the 2026 Best Tourist awards in the southernmost Chinese province of Hainan, the Sanya Tourism Board (STB) said after the city awarded them certificates of honor.

Pavel, a Russian national, received widespread recognition for rescuing a man from drowning alongside Wang Qin, the owner of a sales outlet at Sanya’s night market, who was presented with the 2026 Best Tourism Industry Worker award in recognition of her fair business practices. The awards ceremony was attended by Deputy Secretary General of the Sanya Municipal Government Xie Yifa and other officials.

While the municipal authorities decided to award Alexander, another Russian national who took in the rescue effort with Pavel, the Best Tourist award too, they have been unable to present it to him because he has already returned to his homeland. In this way, the STB noted, relevant public agencies encourage good traditions that help strengthen Sanya’s reputation.

Footage captured by witnesses at the scene of a person being rescued from drowning has spread widely online and received many positive comments. Pavel himself said to save someone in an emergency was “absolutely natural” for him.

The Sanya government plans to encourage people to do kind acts that would contribute to creating a favorable atmosphere for recreation. The city authorities intend to constantly improve the quality of tourist services and the broader services system, and create conditions for a safe and comfortable pastime.

Sanya is the leading Chinese resort city with a population of over 1.1 million people. In 2025, its gross domestic product saw a 4.8% increase to 103 billion yuan (around $15 billion). The city's average annual air temperature reaches 25.4 degrees Celsius, and its coastline is about 260 kilometers long. There are 19 bays and approximately 40 islands in the adjacent waters that are suitable for tourism, allowing for successful development of yachting, cruise tourism, and beach and family vacations. Last year, the flow of foreign tourists grew by 41.4% to more than 1 million.