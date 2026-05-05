Romanian parliament passes vote of no-confidence to government

BUCHAREST, May 5. /TASS/. The Romanian parliament passed a no-confidence vote against the government of Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan of the National Liberal Party, according to a broadcast on the hotnews.ro outlet.

A total of 281 lawmakers voted to oust the prime minister, while four were against it. At least 233 votes were needed for the ousting to take place.

Lawmakers from the ruling coalition remained in the hall but did not vote.

The vote occurred amid accusations that Bolojan’s austerity measures have led to a sharp decrease in Romanians' living standards, as well as allegations that the prime minister intends to sell the country’s strategic assets to foreign companies.

The leaders of the parliamentary parties will now consult with President Nicusor Dan on the appointment of the new prime minister. Earlier, the Romanian leader stated that the country will maintain its pro-Western orientation in any case.