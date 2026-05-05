Agreement on Armenia's participation in EU crisis management efforts enters into force

YEREVAN, May 5. /TASS/. The agreement defining the framework for Armenia’s participation in EU crisis management operations has entered into force, according to a joint statement issued following the first Armenia-EU summit, held in Yerevan on May 5.

"We welcome the entry into force of the agreement establishing the framework for Armenia’s participation in EU crisis management operations. In this context, we highly appreciate Armenia’s interest in participating in EU missions and operations. We also welcome Armenia’s growing alignment with the EU’s common foreign and security policy," says the document published on the Armenian prime minister’s website.

On November 28, 2025, the Armenian parliament ratified the agreement between Yerevan and the European Union on establishing a framework for Armenia's participation in EU crisis management operations. The document was signed on June 30, 2025, and sets out the general conditions for Armenia’s participation in EU crisis management operations, eliminating the need to establish separate procedures for each mission.