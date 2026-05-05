Aeroflot to adjust schedule due to restrictions in airports

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Aeroflot postpones the departure time and cancels certain flights amid temporary restrictions in airports, the air carrier’s press service informs.

"Aeroflot had to adjust the schedule by postponing the departure time and canceling several flights in view of the effect of temporary aircraft departure and arrival restrictions in the Sheremetyevo Airport and certain airports in other route network regions on May 5," the airline said.

Certain flights to Sheremetyevo were redirected to alternate airfields, the air carrier said. They will depart after the flight possibility is confirmed, it added.