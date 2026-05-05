UAE authorities warn airlines about operational risks once again

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. UAE aviation authorities have again warned foreign air carriers planning inbound and outbound flights about the possible operational risks required to be evaluated in flight planning, a source in Middle East ATC services told TASS.

"In view of the current situation, all the foreign air carriers intending to make arrivals in UAE airports or departures from them bear operational risks," the source said, referring to the relevant warning. To make flights, airlines need to perform a risk assessment, submit a relevant request and receive a no-objection confirmation from the UAE aviation authorities. "These requirements, provisionally valid until June 6, do not apply to state and ambulance aviation," he added.

A similar requirement was valid during the period of the military operation of the US and Israel against Iran, the source noted.