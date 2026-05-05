War with Iran refocuses market to buy US oil — Trump

WASHINGTON, May 5. /TASS/. The US-Israeli military operation against Iran provides for repartition of the global energy market and its refocusing to oil purchases from the United States, President Donald Trump said.

"What's happening is people are learning to buy oil from the United States," Trump told reporters, commenting on the energy crisis in the Middle East. "They're making the trip [for oil in the US]," he noted.

"Probably it's a better product too," the US leader said. "They're learning to buy [from the US]. They're changing their habits," Trump added.