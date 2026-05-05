Russia creates system that doubles combat radius of UAVs — developer

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Gagaring Laboratory (a resident of the Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies, CUST) has integrated the Podkhvat mode into the Kuznechik communication module, doubling the combat radius of drones and ground robotic platforms, the CUST told TASS.

"The engineering company Gagaring Laboratory has integrated the Podkhvat mode into the Kuznechik communication system. This doubles the combat range of drones and ground robotic platforms. Using the Podkhvat system, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crews can engage targets deep behind enemy lines in difficult terrain. Moreover, the entire control circuit is digital and securely encrypted. According to the developer, the enemy doesn’t have the technical capability to intercept Russian unmanned platforms," the company said.

According to the CUST, Podkhvat requires two pilots working together. "The first pilot launches the drone and sets the course, while the second takes over at the finish, near the line of engagement. This arrangement ensures more accurate strikes at a longer range. The Podkhvat system is one solution for increasing the enemy’s engagement range using kamikaze drones. At the same time, the system requires tactical cohesion and a decision support system," the CUST added.

The Kuznechik communication system is designed to control FPV drones, aircraft-type drones, as well as ground land and waterborne platforms.