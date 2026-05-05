Twenty-five ships come under attack in Iran since start of war — UKMTO

LONDON, May 5. /TASS/. Twenty-five ships have been attacked in the Gulf region since the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran, according to a statistical report covering the period from February 28 to May 5, published by the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

"UKMTO has received 45 reports of incidents affecting vessels operating in and around the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz (SOH), and Gulf of Oman," the agency reported. It noted that the figure includes 25 attacks, 18 reports of suspicious activity, and two incidents of vessel seizures.

At the same time, according to information provided to TASS by the United Nations International Maritime Organization, 31 incidents have been recorded since the start of the war, resulting in the deaths of 10 sailors and serious injuries to several others.