Total number of UAV attacks on Moscow over past three days reaches 48 — TASS calculations

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russian air defenses shot down another four drones launched by Ukraine targeting the Russian capital, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin stated on his Max social network account.

According to TASS calculations, a total of 48 drones attacked the capital from May 2 to 5.

"The attack of four more drones has been repelled. Emergency relief specialists work at the scene, where the debris from the UAV landed," he noted.

Earlier, the Moscow mayor reported three more downed UAVs targeting the capital.