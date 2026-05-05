IMO slams naval escorting plans for Hormuz

LONDON, May 5. /TASS/. The International Maritime Organization does not believe that naval escorting of vessels can be an efficient solution for the problem with the Strait of Hormuz.

"Naval escorts are not a sustainable long-term solution," an IMO spokesperson told TASS. The organization at the same time remains "in regular dialogue with all parties and relevant stakeholders," he noted.

"We welcome the growing attention to the plight of innocent seafarers caught in this conflict, as well as any initiatives aimed at evacuating them safety," the spokesperson stressed. "De-escalation, alongside a long-term agreement that ensures the freedom of navigation and the safety of seafarers is the only way forward," he noted.

"IMO stands ready to roll out its evacuation plan once it is safe to do so. This requires clear safety guarantees from all parties involved," the spokesperson added.