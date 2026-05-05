Air defenses destroy 93 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions within seven-hour period

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down 93 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the airspace over various Russian regions within a seven-hour period starting on Tuesday afternoon, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"From 2:00 p.m. and until 9:00 p.m. Moscow time [from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. GMT] on May 5, alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 93 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the Astrakhan, Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Rostov, Smolensk, Tver, Tula and Moscow Regions, the Republic of Adygea, the Republic of Crimea, the Krasnodar Region as well as in the airspace over the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea," the ministry said in a statement.