US leader says Iran knows what measures to refrain from to avoid violating ceasefire

WASHINGTON, May 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has stated that Iran knows what actions to avoid in order not to violate the ceasefire regime.

"They know what to do. They know what not to do," the US leader told journalists, answering a question about what actions on the part of Iran the US would perceive as a violation of the ceasefire regime.

At the same time, according to Trump, the Iranian armed forces are using speedboats with small-caliber weapons, "pea shooters," in the Strait of Hormuz. "Because they don't have any boats anymore, their navy is comprised of little boats," he asserted.

On May 5, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said at a briefing the United States assumes that the ceasefire with Iran remains in effect, despite the US military operation in the Strait of Hormuz. That said, Axios reported that Trump may order the resumption of military operations against Iran this week.

Earlier, the Associated Press, citing the head of the US Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper, reported that US military helicopters had sunk six small Iranian boats in the Strait of Hormuz. In turn, the Iranian state broadcasting company reported, citing a high-ranking military official, that no vessel of the Iranian Navy was sunk by the United States on May 4.