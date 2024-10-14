Pakistan kicks off joint Exercise Friendship-2024 with Russia

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Joint Russian-Pakistani Exercise Friendship-2024 started at the Asian country’s National Counter-Terrorism Center Pabbi, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The opening ceremony of the joint Russian-Pakistani tactical Exercise Friendship-2024 was held at the base of the National Counter-Terrorism Center Pabbi in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation <...> are represented by servicemen of a motorized rifle unit of the Southern Military District, which is deployed in the Volgograd Region," the ministry said.

The Russian servicemen had been transported to the site of the exercise by an IL-76 aircraft the day before. The opening ceremony kicked off with the raising of the national flags and the singing of the national anthems of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Russian Federation. In his welcome speech, a representative of the Pakistani Ground Forces noted the importance of the strategic partnership and friendship between Russia and Pakistan, which has a positive impact on security in the region.

During the exercise, servicemen will rehearse interaction in carrying out missions to destroy illegal armed groups in the mountains.

Russia and Pakistan have held Joint Tactical Exercise Friendship since 2016.