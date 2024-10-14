Russian troops liberate Levadnoye community in Zaporozhye area over past day

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Levadnoye in the Zaporozhye Region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Levadnoye in the Zaporozhye Region and gained more advantageous positions," the ministry said in a statement.

Over the past 24 hours, Battlegroup East units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized, 58th motorized infantry and 110th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Dobrovolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Temirovka in the Zaporozhye Region, it said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 120 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, four motor vehicles, a 155mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system and a French-made 155mm Caesar motorized artillery system, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 45 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 45 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted casualties in the Liptsy and Volchansk directions on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 57th motorized infantry and 129th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Volchansk and Liptsy in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 45 personnel, an armored combat vehicle and two motor vehicles, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a field ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 490 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 490 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous lines and positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 3rd tank, 14th, 114th and 115th mechanized, 112th territorial defense, 1st and 27th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Novoosinovo, Petropavlovka, Glushkovka, Kupyansk-Uzlovoi, Dvurechnoye, Pershotravnevoye and Kruglyakovka in the Kharkov Region. They repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 67th mechanized and 3rd air assault brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 490 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, three pickup trucks, a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer and a 152mm D-20 howitzer, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 620 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 620 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 28th and 56th mechanized, 79th air assault and 116th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Levanevskoye, Shevchenko, Kramatorsk, Zaliznyanskoye and Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed three counterattacks by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 28th and 46th mechanized and 81st airmobile brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 620 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and a US-manufactured 105mm M119 artillery gun, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 465 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 465 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their frontline positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 5th tank, 28th, 67th and 100th mechanized, 25th airborne, 119th territorial defense and 14th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Rodinskoye, Kurakhovka, Selidovo, Dimitrov, Tsukurino, Novoselidovka, Dzerzhinsk and Mirolyubovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled nine counterattacks by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 53rd, 100th, 110th and 157th mechanized brigades, 49th and 425th assault battalions and 38th marine infantry brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 465 personnel, a Turkish-made Kirpi armored combat vehicle, four motor vehicles, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and a 100mm Rapira anti-tank gun, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 25 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 25 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy ammunition depot in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 141st infantry, 35th marine infantry and 124th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Stepnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Dneprovskoye and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 25 personnel and four motor vehicles, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian army, equipment in 119 areas over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 119 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces inflicted damage on massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 119 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 25 Ukrainian UAVs, HIMARS rocket over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 25 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and a rocket of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a US-made HIMARS rocket and 25 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 646 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 33,605 unmanned aerial vehicles, 582 surface-to-air missile systems, 18,625 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,472 multiple rocket launchers, 16,146 field artillery guns and mortars and 27,251 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.