Israel executes Generals’ Plan since start of October — senior Hamas member

DOHA, October 14. /TASS/. Israel started the implementation of the so-called Generals' Plan, which calls for the relocation of people from northern Gaza to the enclave’s south, earlier this month, said Osama Hamdan, a member of Hamas’ political bureau.

"Israel's goals have not been achieved after a yearlong aggression," he said in an interview with Al Jazeera television. "The invader began implementing the 'Generals' Plan' earlier this month."

The aim of the plan, he said, is to relocate some people from the northern part of Gaza to the southern part. According to Hamdan, Israel wants to use "maximum firepower in the Gaza Strip to paint a picture of the army's achievements."

"Resistance operations will continue and expand to protect our people despite the situation in the Gaza Strip," Hamdan said.

He called for efforts to support the Palestinian people.