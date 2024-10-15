Putin, Xi Jinping raise Russia-China relations to highest level ever — Chinese top brass

BEIJING, October 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping have ensured that their countries' relations have reached the highest level in history, Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People's Republic of China, said at a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov in Beijing.

"In recent years, relations between China and Russia have reached the highest level in history and continue to develop at a healthy and stable pace, which is mainly due to the strategic leadership and personal involvement of Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin," he said.

Russia, China share views on situation in the world

The Defense Ministries of Russia and China are united in their assessments of global processes, and they have a common understanding of what needs to be done in the current situation, Belousov said.

"Yesterday we held very meaningful talks with the Minister of Defense of the People's Republic of China, and we see that we have common views, a common assessment of the situation, and a common understanding of what we need to do together," Beloussov said.

He noted that thanks to the efforts of the leaders of the two countries - Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia and China have built a strategic partnership.

"Our task is to strengthen and develop it," the Russian Defense Minister stressed.