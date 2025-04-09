Putin, some foreign leaders to meet separately during Victory Day celebrations in May

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold bilateral meetings with some of the foreign leaders invited to attend Victory Day celebrations in Russia on May 9, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"These will be visits on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the victory. There will be bilateral meetings with some of the guests. But, of course, it is impossible to do this with everyone," he said.

"There will be a separate visit by [Chinese President] Xi Jinping," the spokesman went on to say. "But all of them will attend the events on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the victory and the military parade together."

The Russian president has invited leaders of many countries to attend the celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War. Some friendly countries that also fought against German Nazism, Italian fascism and Japanese militarism will send ceremonial units to participate in the parade on Red Square.