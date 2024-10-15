Trump accuses Biden of failing to resolve conflict in Ukraine

NEW YORK, October 15. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden cannot resolve the conflict in Ukraine, former US President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said speaking in front of his supporters in Pennsylvania.

"Biden has done nothing about it. He hasn't even spoken to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin in over a year. Know nothing about it. <…> I'm going to try, and I think I can get it [this conflict] ended as president elect. In other words, before I even take over the White House, got to stop the people from dying," Trump said.

He added that he maintains good relations with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine and hopes to resolve the conflict through negotiations.