Trump worries World War III could break out in coming months

NEW YORK, October 13. /TASS/. U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is worried that World War III could break out in the next four months due to the policies of the Democrats leading the US government.

«I actually worry about the next three months. I really do. I worry about the next three and a half four months will end up in a world war because of this, the people that we have [in government]," he said at a rally in the state of California.

Trump again promised that if he wins the presidential election, he will be able to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, as well as «end the chaos in the Middle East.».