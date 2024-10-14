{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia’s consulate general on Spitsbergen suspends offering consular services

Offsite consular services will be temporarily suspended also in Longyearbyen and Pyramiden

STOCKHOLM, October 14. /TASS/. Russia’s consulate general in Barentsburg on Spitsbergen, Norway, suspends offering consular services from October 15.

"From October 15, 2024, services of the Russian consulate general on Spitsbergen will be temporarily limited due to technical problems until further notice. Offsite consular services will be temporarily suspended also in Longyearbyen and Pyramiden," it said on its Telegram channel.

The Svalbard Archipelago (known as Spitsbergen Archipelago in Russia) is Norway’s territory. Under the Spitsbergen/Svalbard Treaty of 1920, its signatory nations enjoy the right to carry out economic activities on the archipelago’s islands and build necessary infrastructure. The treaty also grants visa-free entry for their citizens. Russia’s Arktikugol coal mining enterprise has been operating on the island on Spitsbergen since 1931. It owns a territory of 251 square kilometers. Barentsburg and Pyramiden are Russian settlements on Spitsbergen.

Tags
Foreign policyNorway
Russian embassy in Norway cuts staff to meet demands of country’s government
According to the embassy, it is taking measures to maintain all consular services without canceling the applications of people
Read more
New Russia-Iran treaty will be turning point in their relations — IRNA
The agreement will not only be a base for bilateral cooperation, but also "a model for regional and international cooperation", the agency said
Read more
Russian Economy Ministry identifies priority countries for tourist development in 2025
We have determined target countries for the next year in cooperation with the Ministry of Economic Development, Yulia Maksutova said
Read more
Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet corvettes make friendly call in Malaysia
At the beginning of World War I, the cruiser Zhemchug, incorporated into the allied forces of Russia, Great Britain and France, was sent to protect commercial sea routes and fight against the German fleet in the Strait of Malacca
Read more
Ukrainian forces start withdrawing troops from DPR’s Dzerzhynsk — security forces
The source added that the Ukrainian military was acting in accordance with the known practice of withdrawing troops in small groups
Read more
Court sentences Vinatier to three years in colony for violating foreign agents law
The case was considered in a special order, so the court could not impose on the French citizen a sentence exceeding two-thirds of the maximum provided for by Article 330.1 of the Russian Criminal Code
Read more
IRGC confirms destruction of numerous Israeli F-35s in Iranian missile strike
It was earlier reported that more than 20 Israeli Air Force F-35 aircraft were hit during an IRGC missile strike on Israel
Read more
Russia charges in absentia Ukrainian security chief with organizing terrorist act
Involvement of Vasily Malyuk in the terrorist act on the Crimean Bridge in 2023 is confirmed in particular by results of operational and search activities, law enforcement authorities said
Read more
Russian embassy in Norway cuts staff to meet demands of country’s government
According to the embassy, it is taking measures to maintain all consular services without canceling the applications of people
Read more
Technology opportunities of Russian agriculture to be strengthened — Putin
"To this end, we need to more broadly introduce domestic equipment and agricultural machinery, expand land reclamation, breeding, and genetics," the president said
Read more
Ukrainian troops retreating, any talk about 1991 borders senseless — Ukrainian officer
Earlier, retired Colonel of the Ukrainian Security Service Oleg Starikov said that the Ukrainian army is faced up with a crisis in five areas, which may result in the penetration of the front
Read more
September 2024 ranks second record warm globally
In Russia, September is at the tenth position as regards temperature records, with the surplus over the climatic standard rate totaling 1.3 Degrees Celsius
Read more
Strategic partnership treaty between Russia, North Korea submitted to Russian legislature
The treaty, which was signed in Pyongyang on June 19, 2024, has been posted to the legislature’s database
Read more
NATO escalates tensions by holding drills amid 'hot war' in Ukraine — Kremlin
The Steadfast Noon exercise is part of NATO's joint nuclear missions program, which provides for the possible use of US tactical nuclear weapons installed on the aircraft of the bloc’s non-nuclear members
Read more
Multipolar world order prevents West from isolating Russia, Swiss government says
According to the Federal Council, "many countries in Africa and the Middle East, as well as in Asia, are unwilling to support the position of one of the world’s poles of power," but expect "to have more room for political maneuvering and deriving economic benefits from that"
Read more
Press review: Putin confronts West’s hegemony and Russia fights off global LGBT onslaught
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 28th
Read more
Russia shares its concerns about potential chemical provocations in Ukraine with OPCW
In particular, this topic was raised by Russian representatives during the session and a special briefing for the OPCW members
Read more
Lebanon fires up to 15 missiles at northern Israel in new round of shelling
Most of the missiles were intercepted
Read more
Russian troops liberate Levadnoye community in Zaporozhye area over past day
It is reported that the Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 465 personnel, a Turkish-made Kirpi armored combat vehicle, four motor vehicles, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and a 100mm Rapira anti-tank gun
Read more
Chinese, Russian armed forces must defend interests of their countries — China's minister
Dong Jun stressed that both countries should also "deepen strategic cooperation, improve the quality and efficiency of collaboration, facilitate the continuous development of bilateral military-to-military relations"
Read more
Press review: Moscow doesn't trust Bern to mediate on Ukraine and Lavrov heads to Laos
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 11th
Read more
West may wage hybrid wars against BRICS — expert
Jorge Elbaum pointed out that unlike the West, which promotes unilateral sanctions and political and economic interference in the affairs of other countries, BRICS respects the sovereignty of all states
Read more
Russia stresses importance of preventing provocations in South Caucasus
The Russian side stressed the need for ramping up collective efforts in the priority areas of work with a focus on ensuring sustainable security of Abkhazia and South Ossetia
Read more
Russia watching development of US space program with interest — Kremlin
During the flight, which lasted just over an hour, Starship reached an altitude of 212 kilometers and splashed down in the Indian Ocean in a designated area, despite the fact that, as in the previous launch, one of the flaps overheated as Starship entered the atmosphere
Read more
Former US top diplomat views China as ‘bigger threat’ than Russia
According to former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Xi Jinping seeks economic and political dominance in every corner of the world
Read more
Russian boxer Beterbiev becomes absolute world champion in boxing
Beterbiev defeated his compatriot Dmitry Bivol in the 12-round bout
Read more
Russian weapons outpace NATO weapons provided to Ukraine — official
Viktor Yevtukhov added that "the key task currently is to meet the Russian Armed Forces’ needs to make sure that they achieve their main goal"
Read more
Russian stock indices in the green on Monday — market data
The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index edged up by 0.68% to 2,773.36 points, the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 0.65% to 909.1 points
Read more
BRICS can change its name, but only if all members agree to do so — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that "so far there have been no proposals on this matter, and currently there is a mutual understanding that the name should remain unchanged"
Read more
Enemy manpower destroyed: situation in Kursk Region
The Russian military hit concentrations of manpower and hardware of 12 Ukrainian brigades in the Kursk Region, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Iran tells US it wouldn’t respond to 'limited' Israeli strike — report
According to the media, the "behind-the-scenes" message from Iran to the US differs from the Iranian public statements, which threaten a painful response to a possible Israeli strike
Read more
Trump worries World War III could break out in coming months
The U.S. Republican presidential candidate again promised that if he wins the presidential election, he will be able to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, as well as "end the chaos in the Middle East"
Read more
UK introduced sanctions against Iranian space agency, generals
Restrictive measures were also introduced against Farzanegan Chief Engineer Hossein Pourfarzaneh
Read more
EU contributions to Kiev to be voluntary, Hungary won't participate — top diplomat
Peter Szijjarto also noted that Hungary is against sending Western military instructors to Ukraine to train the Ukrainian army
Read more
Spanish researchers say Christopher Columbus may have been Sephardic Jew
DNA analysis showed that the remains kept in the Seville Cathedral did indeed belong to the navigator
Read more
Woman with Russian, US citizenship arrested in Yekaterinburg for raising funds for Ukraine
According to the FSB, "since February 2022, she has been proactively collecting funds in the interests of a Ukrainian organization, which were subsequently directed by the Ukrainian armed forces"
Read more
16 Ukrainian drones downed over Bryansk Region in slightly more than one hour
No damage was reported
Read more
EP committee backs 35 bln euro Ukraine loan to be repaid with income from Russian assets
The document has to go before the full European Parliament, and then requires the endorsement of the European Council to take effect
Read more
Kiev ready for ceasefire along current front line, without recognizing new border — media
A significant number of Ukrainian troops "find themselves trapped" on Russian territory (near Kursk) and are unable to come to aid in Donbass where they are outnumbered in men, the report added
Read more
Ukraine facing severe internal turbulence — commander
Apty Alaudinov is also convinced that the special military operation will be completed by the end of the year
Read more
Lavrov, papal envoy for Ukraine discuss humanitarian cooperation — foreign ministry
The sides hailed "the constructive development of the Russian-Vatican dialogue"
Read more
Russia stands up for membership in OPCW Executive Council — diplomat
The voting will be held during the 29th Conferences of the OPCW State Parties due to be held on November 25 through 29
Read more
Friendly countries account for 86% of supplies from Russia — PM
China, India and Egypt are the key destinations, Mikhail Mishustin pointed out
Read more
Pakistan kicks off joint Exercise Friendship-2024 with Russia
The opening ceremony kicked off with the raising of the national flags and the singing of the national anthems of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Russian Federation
Read more
Chinese military launches 'Joint Sword-2024B' drills near Taiwan — statement
Vessels and aircraft approached Island in close proximity
Read more
German Chancellor turning a deaf ear to Ukrainian President’s requests — newspaper
The Bild newspaper’s source also said that the decision of US President Joe Biden to postpone the meeting on Ukraine in Ramstein because of the Milton hurricane was just an excuse
Read more
Russian forces improve positions in Kamenskoye, gain foothold
"We have the initiative in our hands, the pressure by the Russian army on the Ukrainian armed forces is immense," Vladimir Rogov said
Read more
OPCW tried to challenge Russian chemical lab’s status — Russian diplomat
This clumsy demarche attracted big interest to Russia's evidence of the use of chemical weapons by the Kiev regime and even those delegations that would have never opted to study them took interest in them, Vladimir Tarabrin said
Read more
UK unveils Skripal's written testimony in poisoning case
The former Russian military intelligence Colonel said that he had felt safe in the United Kingdom and hadn't thought that he should hide his identity
Read more
Turkey ready to take part in Kiev-initiated peace conference, president says
The Turkish president stressed that "at this point, the parties aren’t close" to a peaceful solution
Read more
Almost 5,000 people cross from Lebanon into Syria in past 24 hours
The Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria deputy head Oleg Ignasuyk said that the Syrian authorities, together with the Russian Reconciliation Center, have ensured the exit of 10 refugees from the Rukban camp
Read more
Starship completes fifth test flight, splashes down in Indian Ocean
For the first time, SpaceX succeeded in bringing back and safely landing the Super Heavy booster, which descended from an altitude of more than 100 kilometers to sit on a launch pad, called Mechazilla
Read more
Russian GDP gaining 4.2% in 8M 2024 — PM
The share of friendly countries in the total foreign trade volume keeps growing, Mikhail Mishustin emphasized
Read more
French-formed Ukrainian brigade no match for Russia’s military might — expert
"The brigade will not change the course of the conflict as it will be defeated by Russians who use powerful artillery and equipment and have crucial dominance in the air," Alain Corvez pointed out
Read more
US shares concerns with allies over China’s military drills near Taiwan — State Department
"We continue to monitor PRC activities and coordinate with allies and partners regarding our shared concerns," the statement said
Read more
Over 30 foreign leaders invited to BRICS summit in Kazan, 18 RSVP — Kremlin
"We have not organized such a large-scale international event in quite a long time," Yury Ushakov underlined
Read more
Citizens of Georgia, Ukraine wanted for blowing up Crimean Bridge in 2022
On the morning of October 8, 2022, a truck was blown up on the Crimean Bridge, and the tanks of the neighboring freight train caught fire as a result
Read more
Bank of Russia says 4% inflation target to be reached in 2025
"Stable price growth rates remain at a high level given the September data and there are no notable signs of their slowdown so far," the regulator’s Deputy Governor Alexey Zabotkin said
Read more
Bookmakers give Trump 53.7% chance of winning US election
However, the latest opinion polls show that Harris, who is running for the highest office from the Democrats, is ahead of Trump
Read more
Press review: Kiev's allies getting ready to bail and US, EU hit Iran with sanctions
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 14th
Read more
Russia shelters over 30,000 people fleeing from Ukrainian shelling — commissioner
Tatyana Moskalkova said that, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 112,337 people had been evacuated from the Kursk Region alone
Read more
US, West betrayed Moscow’s trust after Soviet Union’s breakup — diplomat
The first ten years of modern Russia’s history were "very difficult, very challenging," and the country was "really on the brink of collapse," he said
Read more
BRICS a key element of emerging multipolar world order, Putin says
The Russian leader also noted that the main goal of Russia’s current presidency in the association is the establishment of the most favorable conditions for all member states’ gradual development
Read more
Israeli military announces liquidation of Hamas’ air array chief in Gaza
The radical was "among the people who planned the infiltration of Israel with paragliders and drones during the October 7 massacre," according to the statement
Read more
Some 90 projectiles fires at Israel from Lebanon during day — IDF
According to the statement, the IDF will continue to defend the State of Israel and its people
Read more
Russia preparing program for global promotion of products
It still needs to work seriously on awareness about Russian products, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin emphasized
Read more
US should bear responsibility for South Korea's UAV incidents, Kim’s sister says
The North Korean Foreign Ministry earlier issued a statement claiming that South Korean drones violated Pyongyang's airspace three times in October to distribute leaflets
Read more
Kiev claims holding nearly 400 prisoners of war
Exchange of prisoners of war was a key posotion of the agreements reached at a Minsk meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine on September 5
Read more
Polish mercenaries in Ukrainian ranks openly shoot civilians in Sudzha
Eyewitnesses confirm the large presence of Poles in the area
Read more
Russia to rebuild everything destroyed in Donbass, Novorossiya — Putin
"Special words of gratitude go to the agricultural workers from the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions and Donbass, as well as the border regions of the Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk regions," the head of state said
Read more
Jordan, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia refuse to be involved in Israeli attack on Iran — WSJ
According to the officials, Tehran warned via secret diplomatic channels that countries will become targets for its strikes, if their territories or airspace are used for an attack on Iran
Read more
Ukraine kills nearly 400 in terror attacks on Russia’s borderline areas — commissioner
Tatyana Moskalkova emphasized that "shooting civilians, including women, children, the elderly, in their own homes, during evacuation attempts, is a gross violation [of the rules] of treatment of civilians in an armed conflict zone"
Read more
Hearings on poisoning of British woman Dawn Sturgess begin in Salisbury
They are expected to continue until early December
Read more
Zelensky ready to rob future generations, put rest of Ukraine up for sale — diplomat
Maria Zakharova also noted NATO’s restrained reaction to requests "to give Ukraine as many free Patriot missile systems as possible"
Read more
Russia’s consulate general on Spitsbergen suspends offering consular services
Offsite consular services will be temporarily suspended also in Longyearbyen and Pyramiden
Read more
Back in the USSR: The Young Pioneers, the Soviet Union’s version of the Boy Scouts
On May 19, 1922 All-Union Young Pioneer Organization was founded
Read more
Unsuccessful Ukrainian attacks and losses: what is known about situation in Kursk Region
The total losses of the enemy during the fighting in this area amounted to more than 22,600 troops
Read more
Prices to go up 10-20% after Poland rejects Russian gas — news portal
According to the web portal, Russia was the top supplier of liquefied gas to Poland in 2023
Read more
Number of those hurt in drone attack on northern Israel up to 67 — TV
No sirens sounded in this area before the attack
Read more
Over 6,000 people cross into Syria from Lebanon in past day — Russian military
During the day Russian aerospace forces delivered airstrikes on four places of the deployment of militants who left the al-Tanf area, which is controlled by the United States
Read more
Russia says South Korea's UAV attacks interference in DPRK's internal affairs — diplomat
Maria Zakharova emphasized that the South Korean authorities "should take Pyongyang's warnings very seriously and stop escalating the situation on the peninsula with their reckless provocative campaign"
Read more