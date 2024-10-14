BRICS can change its name, but only if all members agree to do so — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. BRICS is not planning on changing its name, despite its new members, but the name can be changed in the future as long as all members agree to this, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated at a briefing.

"This is, of course, an issue that requires a consensus decision from the BRICS countries," he said answering a question about the organization changing its name.

"But so far there have been no proposals on this matter, and currently there is a mutual understanding that the name should remain unchanged," the Kremlin spokesman said.

The English acronym BRICS corresponds to the first letters of the names of the group's five founding members - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. In 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates became BRICS members.

On October 22-24, Kazan will host the BRICS summit, as well as events in the "plus" / "outreach" format. Several dozen invited countries will participate in them, many of which have applied to join BRICS.