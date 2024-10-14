Russia says South Korea's UAV attacks interference in DPRK's internal affairs — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russia considers the South Korean drone attacks on North Korea as a gross violation of sovereignty and interference in internal affairs aimed at destroying the legitimate state system, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Such actions on the part of Seoul can only be considered as a gross violation of North Korea's sovereignty and interference in its internal affairs aimed at destroying the legitimate political system of the independent state and depriving it of the right to independent development," the diplomat said.

Zakharova emphasized that the South Korean authorities "should take Pyongyang's warnings very seriously and stop escalating the situation on the peninsula with their reckless provocative campaign, which foments further escalation of tension fraught with real armed incidents.".