Over 6,000 people cross into Syria from Lebanon in past day — Russian military

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. More than 6,000 people entered the Syrian territory from Lebanon in the past 24 hours, Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said.

"Over the past day, as many as 6,314 people crossed Syria’s border from Lebanon via the checkpoints of Al-Arida, Al-Jawasiyeh, Al-Dabousiyah, Jisr Qamar, and Jdaidet Yabous," he said.

He also said that during the day Russian aerospace forces delivered airstrikes on four places of the deployment of militants who left the al-Tanf area, which is controlled by the United States, and were hiding in hard-to-reach areas in the Deir ez-Zor governorate

Apart from that, in his words, US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area 14 times during the past day. "Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continue to create dangerous situations that may cause air accidents or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said. "A pair of the coalition’s F-15 (three times) and a pair of F/A-18 fighter jets, as well as a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers (three times) violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, 14 times during the day.".