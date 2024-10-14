Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet corvettes make friendly call in Malaysia

BANGKOK, October 14. /TASS/. The Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet corvettes Gromky, Rezky, Hero of Russia Aldar Tsydenzhapov and the support vessel Pechenga have made a friendly call in Malaysia, the Russian embassy in Kuala Lumpur told TASS.

"The Russian ships anchored in the port of George Town, the administrative center of Penang Island," a Russian embassy spokesperson said.

The visit, which is scheduled to last until October 17, will include commemorative events to mark the 110th anniversary of the sinking of the Imperial Russian Navy cruiser Zhemchug, attacked by the German cruiser Emden during World War I near the coast of Penang Island. The wreath-laying ceremonies and memorial services will be held at the Western Road Christian Cemetery in George Town and on Jerejak Island, the burial places of 11 crew members of the Zhemchug. In addition, the Russian marines will be meeting with local authorities and Malaysian military officials. One of the ships will be open for visits by local residents.

At the beginning of World War I, the cruiser Zhemchug, incorporated into the allied forces of Russia, Great Britain and France, was sent to protect commercial sea routes and fight against the German fleet in the Strait of Malacca. Upon completion of combat tasks, the ship was laid up for repair at Penang in late October, 1914. Overnight from October 27 to 28, 1914, it was attacked by the German cruiser Emden, which infiltrated the bay under the guise of a British ship and fired torpedoes at the docked Zhemchug. A total of 89 marines were killed and 135 others were wounded. Nine of the crew were buried at the Western Road Christian Cemetery in Penang, with two more on Jerejak Island.

On October 5, the press service of the Russian Pacific Fleet reported that the Gromky, Rezky and Hero of Russia Aldar Tsydenzhapov had set out to sea to perform tasks in the Asia-Pacific (APAC). One of the corvettes took a Ka-27 helicopter of the Pacific Fleet's naval aviation on board in the Peter the Great Gulf.

According to the press service, the crews of the corvettes will conduct a series of exercises in the Asia-Pacific region, including the detection and elimination of simulated enemy submarines, as well as perform training tasks in anti-aircraft and anti-sabotage defense at sea.