Russian Prime Minister to attend SCO Premiers’ Council in Islamabad on October 15-16

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Pakistan on October 15-16, where he will attend a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the meeting will take place in Islamabad, the Russian Prime Minister's press service reported.

The meeting will also be attended by the heads of government of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as the First Vice President of Iran and a high representative of India.

They will consider priority tasks to deepen trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation within the SCO. Coordinated approaches to solving the SCO's tasks in the global economy will be recorded in the final joint communique.

In Islamabad, Russia will assume the chairmanship of the Council of Heads of Government, within the framework of which it is planned to intensify cooperation on digital economy, innovation, high technologies, transport connectivity, food and energy security, creation of mechanisms for financing project activities, including the use of national currencies in mutual settlements, environmental protection and combating climate change.