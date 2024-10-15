BERLIN, October 15. /TASS/. Balazs Orban, Political Director of the Hungarian prime minister and his namesake, believes that the President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen bears personal responsibility for the failure of the European strategy on Ukraine.

"Mrs. von der Leyen bears political responsibility for the failure of the European strategy in this war. She defended this strategy for many years," Orban told the Berliner Zeitung newspaper.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have died, the country is in economic decline and there is constant talk of escalation, the official stated.

"This clearly shows that the EU strategy on Ukraine has failed. Mrs. von der Leyen bears personal responsibility for this," the politician reiterated.

Hungary has a different view of the conflict and has made its position very transparent from day one, he stressed. For two and a half years now, according to Orban, Hungary has been saying that "there is no solution on the battlefield."

"The sooner we return to the negotiating table, the better for everyone. It would definitely be much better for Europe," he summed up.

Orban assured that Hungary will not give up its position, "despite the fact that it is under enormous pressure." The overwhelming majority of the country's population want peace and want "the Hungarian government to represent this position at all levels of the EU," he said.

The prime minister's adviser expressed hope that "the political landscape will change after the presidential elections in the United States and after the elections in some European countries, and there will be more opportunities to resume communication, negotiate a ceasefire and conclude a peace treaty in the long term."

On October 9, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the European Union must change its strategy on Ukraine if it does not want Kiev to lose the conflict. Russian authorities have repeatedly stated that delivering weapons to Ukraine will not weaken Russia's determination or change the course of the special military operation.